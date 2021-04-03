Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,453,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 342,399 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 314,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,545,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 182,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.