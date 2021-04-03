Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,741 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.58 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

