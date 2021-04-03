Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TGNA opened at $19.50 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

