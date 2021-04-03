Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $48.83 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

