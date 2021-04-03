Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHICU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

