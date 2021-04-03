Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 92,178 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 92,178 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Arcos Dorados worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

