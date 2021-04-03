Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 16,608 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

