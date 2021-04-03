Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trustmark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

