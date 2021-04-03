Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $135.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,171,000 after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 42.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

