Truist Raises SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $13.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective upped by Truist from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SITC. KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 1,946,342 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

