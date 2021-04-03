Truist Financial Corp Purchases 98,351 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Prudent Investors Network bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,643,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 900,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 457,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 372,517 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,893,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 233,393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

