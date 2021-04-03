Truist Financial Corp Has $23.45 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $23,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 83.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $491.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.63 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

