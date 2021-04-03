Truist Financial Corp Has $22.59 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,873 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.75% of Trinity Industries worth $22,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 277,396 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -569.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.