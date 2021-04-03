Truist Financial Corp Has $21.86 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,263 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $21,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ALLETE by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ALLETE by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115,869 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $72.15.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

