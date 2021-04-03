Truist Financial Corp Has $18.76 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,175.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $611.82 and a one year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $968.10.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

