Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090 in the last ninety days.

NYSE A opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

