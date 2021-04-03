Truist Financial Corp Acquires 19,341 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

