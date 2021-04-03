TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

