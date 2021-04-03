Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. 34,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 57,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2931 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

