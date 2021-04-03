TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,918,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 1,378,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 145.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRSWF. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.