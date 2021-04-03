Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,387 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 986% compared to the average daily volume of 496 put options.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $19,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 577,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO opened at $7.38 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

