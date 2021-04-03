Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.83. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $179.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

