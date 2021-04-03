Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.83. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $179.25.
In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
