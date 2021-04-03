Total Se (EPA:FP) Receives €43.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Total Se (EPA:FP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.62 ($51.32).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of EPA FP opened at €39.10 ($46.00) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.64. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

