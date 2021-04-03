thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded thyssenkrupp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded thyssenkrupp to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 172.35% and a net margin of 31.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

