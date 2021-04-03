Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. Thryv’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $613,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,475,299 over the last three months. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $3,110,000.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

