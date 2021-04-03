TheStreet Lowers Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.64.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
