TheStreet Lowers Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,066 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 51,881 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

