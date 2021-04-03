Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $156,804,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $456.30 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.03 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

