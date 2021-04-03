The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The York Water has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $638.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 57,373 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The York Water by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The York Water by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The York Water by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

