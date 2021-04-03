The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.64% of The Wendy’s worth $129,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cleveland Research began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

