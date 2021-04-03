The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading Up 5%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 412,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 552,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLNCF shares. Raymond James lowered The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Valens from $3.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

