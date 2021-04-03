The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SGPYY opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

