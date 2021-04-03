The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 391,525 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391,525 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $113.36 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

