The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,019,264 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,264 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.41 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

