The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Vonage worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 156.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 441,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,243,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 223.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 144,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 99,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 161.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 453,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VG. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $12.07 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.69, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

