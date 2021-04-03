The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.88 Million Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SVMK were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVMK. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $840,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,489 shares of company stock worth $12,392,480. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.