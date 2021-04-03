The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $79.74 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

