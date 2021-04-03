The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 217,421 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 919,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 810,370 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.