The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $157.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.15.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The Hershey stock opened at $158.76 on Monday. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

