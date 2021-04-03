The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VWS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52 week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.