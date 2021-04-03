The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

The First Bancorp stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

