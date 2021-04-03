TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 769,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.