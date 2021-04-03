Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

