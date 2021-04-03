TenX (PAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.84 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $30.65 million and $5.84 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00683017 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028191 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

