Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,248,289.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 691,903 shares of company stock worth $139,792,972. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $182.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

