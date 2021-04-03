Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.38.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$24.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.49. The stock has a market cap of C$13.04 billion and a PE ratio of -15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.41 and a 12 month high of C$29.81.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

