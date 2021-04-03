Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $87.12 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

There is no company description available for Techtronic Industries Co Ltd.

