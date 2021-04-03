TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $130.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,547. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -181.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

