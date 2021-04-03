Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock worth $1,334,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

