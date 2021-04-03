TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €24.40 by Nord/LB

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective by Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.26 ($29.72).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €24.77 ($29.14) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien AG has a twelve month low of €17.39 ($20.46) and a twelve month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.09.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

