Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Insider Sells $156,000.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.

Michelle Keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00.

Syneos Health stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 92.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

